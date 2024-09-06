First Western Trust Bank Invests $218,000 in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PPSC Investment Service Corp increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 2.0% during the second quarter. PPSC Investment Service Corp now owns 2,486,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,177,000 after buying an additional 49,725 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the first quarter worth $53,754,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 163,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 1,173.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 119,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,444,000 after purchasing an additional 110,267 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 709.8% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 60,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,148,000 after purchasing an additional 53,288 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:SPXL opened at $144.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36 and a beta of 2.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.25. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a 12 month low of $67.60 and a 12 month high of $162.49.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Profile

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

