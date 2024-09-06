First Western Trust Bank Raises Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

First Western Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 337,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,855 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 8.0% of First Western Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $168,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO opened at $505.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $457.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $505.10 and its 200 day moving average is $487.49. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $375.95 and a fifty-two week high of $519.40.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

