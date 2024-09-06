First Western Trust Bank Sells 7,926 Shares of First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW)

First Western Trust Bank decreased its position in shares of First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,926 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank owned about 1.18% of First Western Financial worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MYFW. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in shares of First Western Financial by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 317,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,302,000 after buying an additional 28,962 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in First Western Financial by 67.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 7.6% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 369,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYFW opened at $18.76 on Friday. First Western Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.84 and a twelve month high of $21.15. The company has a market capitalization of $180.49 million, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.71 and a 200 day moving average of $16.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

First Western Financial ( NASDAQ:MYFW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $45.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 million. First Western Financial had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 3.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Western Financial, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MYFW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Hovde Group upped their price target on First Western Financial from $21.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on First Western Financial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on First Western Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

First Western Financial Company Profile

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth advisory, private baking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, life insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

