Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) is Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Hemenway Trust Co LLC lowered its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,785 shares during the period. Fiserv comprises 3.6% of Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $41,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Fiserv by 0.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,720,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,147,305,000 after purchasing an additional 417,459 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 7.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,840,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,011,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,078 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $960,592,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $927,298,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $900,674,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair raised shares of Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Fiserv from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup upgraded Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Fiserv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $154.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Fiserv from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.32.

Fiserv Stock Down 0.2 %

Fiserv stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $172.25. The company had a trading volume of 145,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,459,389. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $160.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.84. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.11 and a 12 month high of $175.47. The company has a market capitalization of $100.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.93.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,764,211.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,764,211.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total value of $3,716,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,350,427.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,690 shares of company stock worth $14,833,215 over the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

