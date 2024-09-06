Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lowered its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $12,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FI. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FI traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $172.67. The stock had a trading volume of 86,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,458,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $101.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.84. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $175.47.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FI. William Blair raised Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Fiserv from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on Fiserv from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. TD Cowen upped their target price on Fiserv from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Fiserv from $176.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.32.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total value of $3,563,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,304,390.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total value of $3,563,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,304,390.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 93,690 shares of company stock worth $14,833,215. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

