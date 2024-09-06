Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CAO Sells 1,395 Shares

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $42,561.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,964.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Five9 Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FIVN traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,156,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,475. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -35.06 and a beta of 0.82. Five9, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.59 and a 1-year high of $92.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Get Five9 alerts:

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $252.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.54 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.59%. Research analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five9

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIVN. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 452 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in Five9 in the 4th quarter worth $215,000. KLR Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Five9 in the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Five9 during the first quarter worth $226,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Five9 during the first quarter valued at $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities cut their target price on Five9 from $95.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Five9 from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Five9 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.35.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Five9

About Five9

(Get Free Report)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.