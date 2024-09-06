Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CAO Sells 1,395 Shares

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $42,561.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,964.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Five9 Stock Performance
NASDAQ:FIVN traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,156,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,475. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -35.06 and a beta of 0.82. Five9, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.59 and a 1-year high of $92.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.
Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $252.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.54 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.59%. Research analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five9
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities cut their target price on Five9 from $95.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Five9 from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Five9 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.35.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Five9
About Five9
Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Five9
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Does GTA VI Make Take-Two Interactive Stock an Irresistible Buy?
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Why HPE’s Dip Is a Prime Opportunity for Blue-Chip AI Investors
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Why Analysts See Big Upside for Occidental Petroleum Despite Lows
Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.