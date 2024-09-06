Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) COO Sells $128,453.70 in Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) COO Andy Dignan sold 4,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $128,453.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,628,991.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Five9 Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of FIVN stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,156,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,475. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.53. Five9, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.59 and a 52 week high of $92.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -35.06 and a beta of 0.82.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.14. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $252.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.54 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Five9 from $95.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Five9 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Five9 from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Five9 from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.35.

Institutional Trading of Five9

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. Sylebra Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 28.4% during the second quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 3,013,789 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $132,908,000 after buying an additional 666,681 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in Five9 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,606,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Five9 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $336,000. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in Five9 by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 722,582 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,866,000 after purchasing an additional 261,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Five9 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Featured Articles

