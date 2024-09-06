FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 156,471 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 148,806 shares.The stock last traded at $23.83 and had previously closed at $23.81.

FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.46.

Get FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund stock. L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its stake in FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF – Free Report) by 61.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,730 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company owned approximately 0.06% of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund

The FlexShares iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (TDTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS index. The fund tracks an index of inflation-protected US government debt with a targeted duration of roughly five years. TDTF was launched on Sep 19, 2011 and is managed by FlexShares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.