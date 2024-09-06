Florin Court Capital LLP Has $3.93 Million Stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Florin Court Capital LLP cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,600 shares during the period. Invesco Senior Loan ETF comprises approximately 5.4% of Florin Court Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Florin Court Capital LLP owned 0.06% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $3,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKLN. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 8,820,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $186,562,000 after purchasing an additional 255,155 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,640,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,646,000 after buying an additional 3,425,167 shares during the period. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $123,713,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,732,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,226,000 after acquiring an additional 421,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 4,576,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,787,000 after purchasing an additional 151,000 shares during the period.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BKLN opened at $21.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.08. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $20.61 and a 1-year high of $21.27.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

