Florin Court Capital LLP Sells 9,500 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Florin Court Capital LLP trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 41.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF makes up 1.7% of Florin Court Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Florin Court Capital LLP’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JNK opened at $96.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.66. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $87.79 and a 52-week high of $96.96.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

