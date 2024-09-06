Fluent Financial LLC Has $380,000 Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Fluent Financial LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 67.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,534 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 534 shares of the software company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 62,015 shares of the software company’s stock worth $15,346,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 155.9% during the 2nd quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 9,885 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 6,022 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 536,868 shares of the software company’s stock worth $131,976,000 after purchasing an additional 299,811 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Autodesk from $296.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. HSBC upgraded Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $242.00 to $299.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Autodesk from $239.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Autodesk from $316.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Autodesk to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.17.

ADSK stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $251.50. 247,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,654,298. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.20 billion, a PE ratio of 54.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.48. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.01 and a 52 week high of $279.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $247.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.27.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 64.61% and a net margin of 18.21%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $129,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,418,010. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total transaction of $248,831.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,264,960.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $129,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,566 shares in the company, valued at $7,418,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,275 shares of company stock worth $14,220,661 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

