Fluent Financial LLC Has $4.81 Million Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Fluent Financial LLC grew its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Kroger comprises approximately 2.4% of Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $4,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth about $229,863,000. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the first quarter worth approximately $185,913,000. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 23,786,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,427 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 337.4% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 922,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,060,000 after purchasing an additional 711,600 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 127.2% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,194,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,333,000 after purchasing an additional 668,440 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kroger alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Brian W. Nichols sold 2,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.53, for a total value of $109,060.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,975.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on KR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Kroger from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Kroger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.64.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Kroger

Kroger Stock Down 1.6 %

KR traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.52. 776,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,935,566. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $42.10 and a one year high of $58.34. The company has a market cap of $37.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.39.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. Kroger had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 29.89%. The company had revenue of $45.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.69%.

About Kroger

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.