Fluent Financial LLC Purchases 5,378 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Fluent Financial LLC grew its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,378 shares during the period. Hershey comprises 2.0% of Fluent Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $3,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HSY. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Hershey by 218.2% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Hershey in the first quarter worth about $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Hershey in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Hershey in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hershey Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HSY traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $198.62. 84,485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,773,732. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $193.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.29. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $178.82 and a 52-week high of $213.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $40.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.36.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.17). Hershey had a return on equity of 45.36% and a net margin of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.93, for a total value of $274,395.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,728 shares in the company, valued at $6,535,723.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total value of $107,153.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,238 shares in the company, valued at $644,912.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.93, for a total transaction of $274,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,728 shares in the company, valued at $6,535,723.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,538 shares of company stock worth $667,793. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $195.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $179.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.79.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

