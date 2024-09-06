Fluent Financial LLC Sells 24,088 Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSE:FXI)

Fluent Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSE:FXI – Free Report) by 51.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,088 shares during the quarter. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 482.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 8,502 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 6,398 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $494,000. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 114,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 58,650 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 25,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FXI stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $25.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,177,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,016,043. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $20.86 and a 1 year high of $29.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.03.

