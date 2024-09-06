Fluent Financial LLC Takes $2.94 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Fluent Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,938,000. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF comprises about 1.5% of Fluent Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MTUM. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $281,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $670,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS MTUM traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $190.18. 1,682,289 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $81.37 and a 1 year high of $113.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $192.52 and its 200-day moving average is $188.19.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.