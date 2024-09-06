Foresight Solar (LON:FSFL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2

Foresight Solar (LON:FSFL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Foresight Solar Price Performance

LON FSFL opened at GBX 93.80 ($1.23) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.35, a quick ratio of 121.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Foresight Solar has a 12 month low of GBX 81.40 ($1.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 102.80 ($1.35). The stock has a market cap of £534.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,690.00 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 90.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 88.75.

Get Foresight Solar alerts:

Foresight Solar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Foresight Solar Fund Limited (LSE:FSFL) specializes infrastructure investments in new energy and environment with a focus on solar power plants and solar farms. It seeks to invest in the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Foresight Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foresight Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.