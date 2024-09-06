Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by ICW Investment Advisors LLC

ICW Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,943 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 896,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,058,000 after purchasing an additional 369,351 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Fortive by 104.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 369,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,748,000 after buying an additional 188,415 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Fortive by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 577,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,496,000 after buying an additional 13,251 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Fortive by 599.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 52,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,520,000 after buying an additional 45,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in Fortive by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 275,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,719,000 after buying an additional 17,225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FTV traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.35. 459,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,780,439. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $63.05 and a 1 year high of $87.10. The stock has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.10.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.65%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FTV shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.23.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

