Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Upgraded by Mizuho to “Outperform”

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $90.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $80.00. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on FTV. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Fortive from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Fortive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $72.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.10. Fortive has a 12 month low of $63.05 and a 12 month high of $87.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Fortive had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Fortive’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortive will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTV. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Fortive by 70.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 896,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,058,000 after buying an additional 369,351 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Fortive by 104.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 369,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,748,000 after buying an additional 188,415 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Fortive by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 577,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,496,000 after buying an additional 13,251 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Fortive by 599.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 52,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,520,000 after buying an additional 45,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in Fortive by 6.7% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 275,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,719,000 after buying an additional 17,225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

