Foster & Motley Inc. Cuts Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,553 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $2,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 209.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 224 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $147.07 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $159.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 21.94%. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TE Connectivity news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 59,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total transaction of $9,235,590.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,889,893.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TE Connectivity news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 59,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total transaction of $9,235,590.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,889,893.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 2,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total value of $450,320.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,942,663.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,363 shares of company stock worth $11,042,161. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TEL shares. Wolfe Research raised TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of TE Connectivity to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.45.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

See Also

