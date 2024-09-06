Foster & Motley Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Foster & Motley Inc. lessened its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,410.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,769,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719,430 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 85,303,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,789 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,815,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 693.0% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 913,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,064,000 after acquiring an additional 798,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,443,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,458,000 after purchasing an additional 532,740 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

SCHE stock opened at $26.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $27.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.85 and a 200 day moving average of $26.13.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

