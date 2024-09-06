Foster & Motley Inc. Has $1.15 Million Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Foster & Motley Inc. decreased its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,589 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 16,722 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at $1,408,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in LKQ by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 777 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in LKQ by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 44,559 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 305,021 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,421,000 after buying an additional 159,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 20,357 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on LKQ from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.80.

Insider Transactions at LKQ

In other LKQ news, SVP Matthew J. Mckay purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.75 per share, with a total value of $99,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,763,132.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Matthew J. Mckay purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.75 per share, with a total value of $99,375.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,670 shares in the company, valued at $3,763,132.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew C. Clarke acquired 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.70 per share, with a total value of $301,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,604.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 12,600 shares of company stock valued at $500,870. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $40.73 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $35.57 and a 12 month high of $53.68. The company has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.05). LKQ had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. LKQ’s payout ratio is 38.96%.

LKQ Profile

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.