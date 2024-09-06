Foster & Motley Inc. Has $2.11 Million Stock Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Foster & Motley Inc. reduced its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,199 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,403 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $2,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the second quarter worth about $220,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Shell by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 7.0% in the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,111 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shell by 1.4% during the second quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,063 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Shell by 7.1% during the second quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,619 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $68.13 on Friday. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $60.34 and a 12-month high of $74.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.05 and a 200-day moving average of $70.29. The firm has a market cap of $215.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.57.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $75.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.62 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 5.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Shell’s payout ratio is 50.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on SHEL. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Shell from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Shell to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Argus upped their target price on Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on SHEL

Shell Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.