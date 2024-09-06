Foster & Motley Inc. Purchases New Shares in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $48,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.52. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.04 and a 1 year high of $100.75.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

