Foundry Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Foundry Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 727,854 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 442,067 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Hudbay Minerals were worth $6,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the first quarter worth $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Hudbay Minerals by 38.7% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,471 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the first quarter valued at $85,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the second quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the second quarter valued at $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on HBM. National Bank Financial upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com cut Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Canada upgraded Hudbay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.75.

Hudbay Minerals Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HBM traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.07. The company had a trading volume of 465,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,017,052. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41 and a beta of 1.83. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a one year low of $3.94 and a one year high of $10.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Hudbay Minerals Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.007 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is 4.35%.

About Hudbay Minerals

(Free Report)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.