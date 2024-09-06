Foundry Partners LLC Purchases 10,615 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 212,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,615 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.25% of Hancock Whitney worth $10,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 108,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,981,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hancock Whitney

In other news, Director Frank E. Bertucci sold 2,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $117,082.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,254.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HWC has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.78.

Hancock Whitney Price Performance

NASDAQ:HWC traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $51.25. The stock had a trading volume of 19,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,864. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.26. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 1-year low of $32.16 and a 1-year high of $57.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.06.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.11. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $359.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Hancock Whitney’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 37.30%.

About Hancock Whitney

(Free Report)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

Featured Stories

