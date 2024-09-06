Foundry Partners LLC Purchases 211 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 188,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Emerson Electric comprises approximately 1.1% of Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $20,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Security National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 148.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EMR traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.94. The company had a trading volume of 424,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,685,211. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $83.10 and a 52 week high of $119.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.32.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Several research firms have commented on EMR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.06.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

