Foundry Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Foundry Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,285 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.44% of Benchmark Electronics worth $6,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,012,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 902,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,944,000 after acquiring an additional 243,480 shares during the period. Circumference Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,558,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,845,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,405,000 after acquiring an additional 159,716 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,883,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Benchmark Electronics stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.89. 9,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,205. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $22.66 and a one year high of $48.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.97.

Benchmark Electronics ( NYSE:BHE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $666.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.75 million. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 7.17%. Benchmark Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is 36.07%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Stephen Mccreary sold 7,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total value of $302,017.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,794,552.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BHE. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Fox Advisors lowered shares of Benchmark Electronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Benchmark Electronics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

