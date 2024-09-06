Frax (FRAX) Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges

Frax (FRAX) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 6th. One Frax token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001850 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Frax has a market capitalization of $647.34 million and $11.33 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Frax has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Frax Profile

Frax’s genesis date was December 20th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,044,853,133 tokens and its circulating supply is 649,434,270 tokens. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Frax’s official website is frax.finance.

Buying and Selling Frax

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax (FRAX) is a stablecoin with a fractional-algorithmic stability mechanism. The open-source Frax protocol offers scalability, decentralization, and on-chain transactions. It addresses issues in existing stablecoin protocols by combining collateralization and algorithmic design. Frax stablecoin (FRAX) is the liquidity pool token, redeemable for traditional currency, while Frax Shares (FXS) serves as the governance token. The protocol accepts various collateral types and promotes stability. Sam Kazemian, with support from Stephen Moore, founded Frax in 2019.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

