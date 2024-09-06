Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Hits New 52-Week High at $38.49

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $38.49 and last traded at $36.65, with a volume of 5832801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FYBR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.50 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Friday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Frontier Communications Parent has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.94.

Frontier Communications Parent Trading Up 1.5 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 322.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.38). Frontier Communications Parent had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontier Communications Parent

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 320.0% during the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 224,400.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the period.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

