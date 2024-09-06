FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL) Shares Sold by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned 0.18% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 0.4% during the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 77,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 2.5% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 35,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 13.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

Shares of BATS FJUL opened at $46.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $686.57 million, a PE ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 0.72.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (FJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

