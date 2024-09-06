FY2024 EPS Estimates for China Yuchai International Limited Increased by Greenridge Global (NYSE:CYD)

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD – Free Report) – Analysts at Greenridge Global lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of China Yuchai International in a report released on Tuesday, September 3rd. Greenridge Global analyst W. Gregozeski now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.42 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.07. The consensus estimate for China Yuchai International’s current full-year earnings is $1.07 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Yuchai International in a report on Friday, August 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of CYD opened at $11.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.04. China Yuchai International has a fifty-two week low of $7.83 and a fifty-two week high of $11.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

China Yuchai International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from China Yuchai International’s previous annual dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Yuchai International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYD. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of China Yuchai International during the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in China Yuchai International by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,293,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,771,000 after buying an additional 51,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shah Capital Management lifted its holdings in China Yuchai International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 4,192,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,764,000 after buying an additional 84,265 shares in the last quarter.

About China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, construction, agriculture, and generator set applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

