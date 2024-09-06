FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Issued By Barrington Research

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Copart in a report issued on Thursday, September 5th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.54 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.62. The consensus estimate for Copart’s current full-year earnings is $1.43 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Copart’s FY2026 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Copart from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of CPRT opened at $49.51 on Friday. Copart has a 12 month low of $42.41 and a 12 month high of $58.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.39 and its 200-day moving average is $53.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87 and a beta of 1.27.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 33.33%. Copart’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Copart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $463,262,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 116.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,808,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $857,718,000 after buying an additional 7,956,043 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 258.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,392,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,250,000 after buying an additional 2,445,440 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the 2nd quarter worth $109,382,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Copart by 28.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,861,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $397,406,000 after buying an additional 1,500,466 shares in the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

