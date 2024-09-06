FY2026 EPS Estimates for W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Cut by Zacks Research

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of W&T Offshore in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Research analyst N. Banerjee now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.01. The consensus estimate for W&T Offshore’s current full-year earnings is ($0.34) per share.

Separately, StockNews.com cut W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

W&T Offshore Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE WTI opened at $2.04 on Friday. W&T Offshore has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.32, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $299.59 million, a P/E ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.28 and its 200-day moving average is $2.39.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 103.71% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $142.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On W&T Offshore

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTI. Huber Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 18.1% in the second quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 4,763,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,194,000 after purchasing an additional 731,254 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in W&T Offshore by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,135,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 285,493 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,009,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 50,094 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,652,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 197.3% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 413,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 274,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

W&T Offshore Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. W&T Offshore’s payout ratio is presently -26.66%.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. W&T Offshore, Inc was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

See Also

