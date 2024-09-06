G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.95-$4.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.20 billion. G-III Apparel Group also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.950-4.050 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, G-III Apparel Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.60.

NASDAQ GIII opened at $30.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. G-III Apparel Group has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $35.68.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The textile maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $644.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.54 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

