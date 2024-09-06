G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $644.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

G-III Apparel Group Trading Up 22.0 %

Shares of G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $30.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 2.24. G-III Apparel Group has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $35.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.79.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on GIII. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

About G-III Apparel Group

(Get Free Report)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.