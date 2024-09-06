G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.950-4.050 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.2 billion-$3.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.2 billion. G-III Apparel Group also updated its FY25 guidance to $3.95-$4.05 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GIII shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:GIII opened at $30.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.76. G-III Apparel Group has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $35.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 2.24.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The textile maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $644.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.54 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

