G6 Materials (CVE:GGG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.06

Shares of G6 Materials Corp. (CVE:GGG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 15000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

G6 Materials Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 898.44.

G6 Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

G6 Materials Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary products based on graphene and other materials. It offers air purification materials; general purpose, flexible, high-temperature, and room temperature adhesives; advanced materials and composite formulations for businesses and daily life industries, as well as air, sea, and land applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for G6 Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G6 Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.