General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by BBR Partners LLC

BBR Partners LLC cut its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,521 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the quarter. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Stock Performance

General Electric stock opened at $163.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $179.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.18. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $84.42 and a fifty-two week high of $177.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.10.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.21. General Electric had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 36.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on General Electric from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on General Electric from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

