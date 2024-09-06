Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Jensen Investment Management Inc.

Jensen Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,590 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $5,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $215,643,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Genuine Parts by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,029,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $281,078,000 after acquiring an additional 431,623 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Genuine Parts by 3,029.9% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 380,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,999,000 after acquiring an additional 368,470 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in Genuine Parts by 161.2% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 578,555 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $80,066,000 after acquiring an additional 357,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis raised its position in Genuine Parts by 768.4% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 316,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,014,000 after acquiring an additional 279,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.
Genuine Parts Trading Down 0.0 %
GPC traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $137.30. 31,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 986,750. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $126.35 and a 1 year high of $164.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.16. The firm has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.92.
Genuine Parts Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 44.59%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GPC. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.14.
About Genuine Parts
Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.
