Geoffrey Beran Rose Sells 4,586 Shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Stock

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNGGet Free Report) insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 4,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total value of $30,726.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 295,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,401.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

  • On Monday, June 24th, Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 1,184 shares of Pulmonx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.16, for a total value of $7,293.44.

Shares of NASDAQ LUNG opened at $6.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $269.38 million, a P/E ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 8.97, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Pulmonx Co. has a 1-year low of $5.46 and a 1-year high of $14.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.90 and its 200-day moving average is $7.86.

LUNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Pulmonx from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Pulmonx from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Pulmonx in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.83.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUNG. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Pulmonx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pulmonx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Pulmonx by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,646,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,992,000 after buying an additional 124,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in Pulmonx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The company offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

