GFT Technologies (ETR:GFT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $20.35

GFT Technologies SE (ETR:GFT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €20.35 ($22.61) and last traded at €20.35 ($22.61), with a volume of 24218 shares. The stock had previously closed at €20.90 ($23.22).
GFT Technologies Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €23.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €26.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $541.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.67.
GFT Technologies Company Profile
GFT Technologies SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation services. The company operates in two segments in the Americas, the UK & APAC; and Continental Europe. It offers consulting on the development and implementation of IT strategies; development of bespoke IT solutions; implementation of sector-specific software; and maintenance and development of business-critical IT solutions.
