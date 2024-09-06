GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.15-0.16 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $187-188 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $187.00 million. GitLab also updated its FY25 guidance to $0.45-0.47 EPS.

GitLab Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of GTLB stock opened at $55.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.31 and a beta of 0.46. GitLab has a 52 week low of $40.19 and a 52 week high of $78.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.99 and a 200-day moving average of $53.14.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. GitLab had a negative net margin of 68.52% and a negative return on equity of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $182.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. GitLab’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that GitLab will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GTLB has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on GitLab from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of GitLab from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of GitLab from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GitLab presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $65.83.

Insider Transactions at GitLab

In related news, Director Merline Saintil sold 1,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $58,848.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,040 shares in the company, valued at $311,731.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Merline Saintil sold 1,329 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $58,848.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,040 shares in the company, valued at $311,731.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total transaction of $2,743,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,608 shares of company stock worth $6,340,633 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

About GitLab

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

See Also

