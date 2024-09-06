Glenn P. Muir Acquires 25,000 Shares of Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Stock

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Free Report) Director Glenn P. Muir purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.80 per share, with a total value of $20,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 289,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,854.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Neuronetics Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of STIM traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.78. 76,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,287. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Neuronetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $5.07. The stock has a market cap of $23.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.27.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $16.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.76 million. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 109.00% and a negative net margin of 45.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Neuronetics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Neuronetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $545,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in Neuronetics during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its position in Neuronetics by 205.1% during the fourth quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 725,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 487,591 shares during the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuronetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on STIM shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Neuronetics in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Neuronetics from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Neuronetics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

Featured Stories

