Glenn P. Muir Acquires 25,000 Shares of Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Stock

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Free Report) Director Glenn P. Muir purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.80 per share, with a total value of $20,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 289,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,854.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Neuronetics Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of STIM traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.78. 76,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,287. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Neuronetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $5.07. The stock has a market cap of $23.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.27.
Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $16.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.76 million. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 109.00% and a negative net margin of 45.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Neuronetics
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently commented on STIM shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Neuronetics in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Neuronetics from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Neuronetics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on STIM
Neuronetics Company Profile
Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Neuronetics
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Does GTA VI Make Take-Two Interactive Stock an Irresistible Buy?
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Why HPE’s Dip Is a Prime Opportunity for Blue-Chip AI Investors
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Why Analysts See Big Upside for Occidental Petroleum Despite Lows
Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.