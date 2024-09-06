Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 5th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

Global Medical REIT has raised its dividend by an average of 18.0% annually over the last three years. Global Medical REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 1,400.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Global Medical REIT to earn $0.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.5%.

NYSE GMRE traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.14. The company had a trading volume of 230,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,708. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.29 and its 200-day moving average is $8.95. Global Medical REIT has a one year low of $7.98 and a one year high of $11.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $599.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.23.

Global Medical REIT ( NYSE:GMRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $34.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.24 million. Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 1.09% and a net margin of 4.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Global Medical REIT will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price target on Global Medical REIT from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.

