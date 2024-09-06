Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (SRET) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 5th

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share on Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This is a boost from Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.
Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Stock Performance
Shares of SRET stock opened at $22.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $229.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.22. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $18.06 and a 52-week high of $22.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.30.
Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Who Will Come Out on Top in the Chinese Coffee Wars?
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Zscaler: A Heavily Downgraded Stock With Big Upside Potential
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Why Trevi Therapeutics Could Be a Triple-Bagger Biotech Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.