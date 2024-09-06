Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (SRET) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 5th

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share on Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This is a boost from Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SRET stock opened at $22.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $229.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.22. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $18.06 and a 52-week high of $22.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.30.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Company Profile

The Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (SRET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Global Superdividend REIT index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of global REITs, choosing 30 high-yield, low-volatility companies. SRET was launched on Mar 17, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

