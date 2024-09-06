GMX (GMX) Trading 8.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

GMX (GMX) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One GMX token can now be bought for about $22.75 or 0.00042325 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GMX has a market capitalization of $219.91 million and $12.03 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GMX has traded down 8.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GMX Token Profile

GMX’s launch date was September 1st, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 9,667,028 tokens. The official message board for GMX is gmxio.substack.com. GMX’s official website is gmx.io. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GMX

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange that enables low swap fees and zero price impact trades. It operates with a multi-asset pool that generates liquidity provider fees from market making, swap fees, and leverage trading. The platform leverages Chainlink Oracles and aggregates prices from leading volume exchanges to support dynamic pricing.While GMX hasn’t provided clear information about its founders, the platform utilizes the GMX token within its ecosystem. The GMX token offers various functionalities, including rewards, staking, vesting, and multiplier points. Users can earn rewards, stake tokens for benefits, convert Escrowed GMX to GMX through vesting, and use Multiplier Points to enhance ETH/AVAX APRs. The token plays a vital role in facilitating activities and providing incentives within the GMX ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GMX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GMX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GMX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

