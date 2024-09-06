GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) CAO Nick Daddario Sells 684 Shares

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) CAO Nick Daddario sold 684 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.23, for a total transaction of $107,545.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,783,599.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Friday, June 7th, Nick Daddario sold 7,278 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.92, for a total transaction of $1,011,059.76.

On Monday, June 10th, Nick Daddario sold 600 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total transaction of $84,552.00.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY traded down $4.30 on Thursday, hitting $152.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,920,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,658. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.15 and a twelve month high of $167.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.13, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.43. The company has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.14.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). GoDaddy had a net margin of 41.12% and a negative return on equity of 709.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 4.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 12,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 3.9% in the first quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 102.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 6.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.08.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

