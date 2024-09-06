Goldfinch (GFI) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $179.19 Million

Goldfinch (GFI) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One Goldfinch token can currently be purchased for about $2.16 or 0.00003809 BTC on popular exchanges. Goldfinch has a total market cap of $179.19 million and $746,792.02 worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Goldfinch has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Goldfinch Token Profile

Goldfinch’s genesis date was January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,928,891 tokens. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Goldfinch is goldfinch.finance. Goldfinch’s official message board is medium.com/goldfinch-fi.

Goldfinch Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Goldfinch, launched in 2020 by Blake West and Michael Sall, revolutionizes credit systems by integrating them into the blockchain, enhancing financial inclusion. It uniquely offers crypto loans without requiring crypto collateral, widening access to digital capital. Using a ‘trust through consensus’ approach, Goldfinch enables borrowers to establish creditworthiness through collective assessment, bypassing the need for high crypto collateral. This fosters an on-chain credit history, key for scalable lending in emerging markets. The GFI token underpins community governance, incentivizes participation, and supports community grants. It’s vital in backer and auditor staking, integral to the protocol’s lending and governance. Goldfinch’s innovative model is transforming digital lending and borrowing.”

