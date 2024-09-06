Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) Hits New 52-Week High at $47.28

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $47.28 and last traded at $47.22, with a volume of 10366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.09.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,716,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 571.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 199,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,231,000 after buying an additional 169,654 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,518,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,912,000 after purchasing an additional 364,980 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 481,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the period.

About Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (GIGB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bond index selected by operating margin and leverage. GIGB was launched on Jun 6, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

