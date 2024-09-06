Golem (GLM) Market Capitalization Tops $268.91 Million

Golem (GLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. Golem has a total market capitalization of $268.91 million and $6.66 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Golem token can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000479 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Golem has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Golem Profile

Golem’s launch date was November 11th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Golem’s official website is golem.network. Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net. The Reddit community for Golem is https://reddit.com/r/golemproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Golem

According to CryptoCompare, “Golem Network Token (GLM) is a digital currency used as a means of exchange on the Golem Network, a decentralized platform for computing power. Created by Golem Factory GmbH, GLM is an ERC-20 token built on the Ethereum blockchain. It is used to pay for services such as rendering graphics, scientific research, and machine learning, and to incentivize computing power providers on the network. GLM can also be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges and stored in digital wallets.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Golem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

